Southern Africa: Cosafa to Help Showcase Under-15 Women's Football

18 October 2020
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)
press release

Whenever COSAFA stages their events in a country, the aim is always to leave a legacy of education and memories for those who took part.

This is a crucial aspect of COSAFA's mandate, and one that is taken very seriously, with numerous courses in coaching, refereeing, administration and media having taken place in the likes of South Africa, Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius in recent years.

But there have also been tournaments and opportunities for young players to hone their skills, and it will be no different during the 2020 COSAFA Women's Under-17 Championship that will be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 5-13.

A tournament will be hosted for girls in the region in the Under-15 age category, with the initial stages on the weekend of November 7-8, and the final to be played as a curtain-raiser to the COSAFA Women's Under-17 Championship decider on November 13.

It is a chance for players to showcase their qualities, and a chance for scouts from the South African Football Association to unearth the best of the local talent in the region for their Under-17 sides in the coming years.

The 12 competing sides will be made up of the best players from their Local Football Associations, covering a wide portion of the Eastern Cape.

Competing teams: Kuyga Ladies Team (Kuyga FA), Larofa FC (Langa Rosedale FA), NEBFA (NEB FA), MOFA (Motherwell Football Association), NAFA (Northern Areas Football Association), NODEFA (Kwa-Nobuhle Despatch Football Association), PEEFA (Port Elizabeth East Football Association), PEFA (Port Elizabeth Football Association), PEMFA (Port Elizabeth North Football Association), WAFA (Walmer Football Association), ZAFA (Zakhele Football Association), ZWIFA (Zwide Football Association).

The event is one of a number planned for next month, with the COSAFA Women's Championship to also be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 3-14.

With the two tournaments running concurrently, it gives COSAFA the chance to make a lasting impression in the province where they have held the women's senior championship since 2018.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.