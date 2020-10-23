South Africa: Covid-19 Looms Large, From PPE Corruption and Legislative Proposals to a Freezing Aircon

Skirting opposition questions on Covid-19 tender corruption and those implicated in ANC ranks, Deputy President David 'DD' Mabuza said law enforcement agencies had to be given the time and space to act. His refrain? No one is above the law.

Thursday was Day 210 of South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) wants a change in the law: Parliament must oversee a State of Disaster -- and approve related regulations -- just as it oversees a State of Emergency so the Cabinet is held to account.

"We experienced with the State of Disaster significant inroads to human rights without accountability to Parliament... Because of the significant impact on people's lives a State of Disaster must be treated as seriously as a State of Emergency," said FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald, calling for public comment on his Private Member's Bill.

The proposed FF+ amendment to the Disaster Management Act outlines an initial 21-day period, after which any extensions of up to three months must be approved by Parliament -- the first time by a simple majority and subsequently with 60% support of the National Assembly.

The proposal is based on Section 37 of the Constitution on a State of...