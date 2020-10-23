South Africa: Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko Suspended From ANC Activities - but Saga Is Far From Over

analysis

The Gauteng ANC has referred Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko to the party's provincial disciplinary committee for their role in the awarding controversial PPE contracts, but as the ANC wrestles with how to clean up its image, the saga appears far from over.

Months after the allegations surfaced, the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has decided to refer former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko to the party's provincial disciplinary committee to face charges related to controversial PPE contracts awarded to Diko's husband, Thandisizwe Diko.

"The PEC decided that comrade Bandile Masuku and comrade Khusela Diko should be referred to the provincial disciplinary committee of the ANC," said ANC Gauteng Treasurer Parks Tau on Wednesday after a late-night PEC meeting on Tuesday.

"In order to protect the integrity of the ANC and of the affected comrades, the PEC further decided that comrade Bandile and comrade Khusela should step aside from organisational activities pending the finalisation of the disciplinary process," he added.

The decision to charge Masuku and Diko, both PEC members, and suspend them from participating in ANC activities comes after the party's...