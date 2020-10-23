Western Sahara: "Algeria's Position Towards Saharawi Issue Reflects Its Commitment to Respect International Law" (Algerian Official)

22 October 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

The secretary general of the Voice of the Algerian people party, Mr. Lamín Osmani, reaffirmed, yesterday Wednesday, during the first anniversary of the party's constitution, that Algeria's position on concerining the cause of the Saharawi people emanates from the high principles of the revolution of the first of November and their commitment to respect international legality.

For his part, Abdelkader Taleb Omar, Sahrawi ambassador to Algeria, appreciated the role that Algeria plays in supporting the right of the Saharawi people to freedom and independence, stressing that the role of this emerging party is not limited only to internal issues but transcends beyond, which will give it a brilliant future position.

The event, in which party cadres and some Algerian political figures and media took part, was an opportunity for the participants to advocate for the right to self-determination of the Sahrawi people. SPS

