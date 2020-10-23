East Africa: Rwanda and Burundi Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meet to Normalise Relations

press release

Nemba — Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Dr. Vincenr Biruta has on Tuesday met with his Burundian counterpart Ambassador Albert Shingiro at Nemba-Gasenyi border, in a mutual effort to normalise bilateral relations between the two countries.

Minister Biruta said that the discussions focused on issues of mutual concern, which have damaged relations between the two countries since 2015; committing to attempt all measures to ensure normalisation of relations and stability of the sister-countries. Both Ministers noted the existence of historic relations between Rwanda and Burundi as well as the challenges faced since 2015 to date, and agreed on the need to continue regular contact in order to normalise relations.

This meeting follows the previous which brought together Rwanda and Burundi military intelligence chiefs in August, during which they discussed security issues that have strained the two neighbors.