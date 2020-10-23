East Africa: Rwanda and Burundi Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meet to Normalise Relations

20 October 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Nemba — Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Dr. Vincenr Biruta has on Tuesday met with his Burundian counterpart Ambassador Albert Shingiro at Nemba-Gasenyi border, in a mutual effort to normalise bilateral relations between the two countries.

Minister Biruta said that the discussions focused on issues of mutual concern, which have damaged relations between the two countries since 2015; committing to attempt all measures to ensure normalisation of relations and stability of the sister-countries. Both Ministers noted the existence of historic relations between Rwanda and Burundi as well as the challenges faced since 2015 to date, and agreed on the need to continue regular contact in order to normalise relations.

This meeting follows the previous which brought together Rwanda and Burundi military intelligence chiefs in August, during which they discussed security issues that have strained the two neighbors.

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.