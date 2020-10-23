South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Fleshes Out Western Cape's Economic Recovery Plan

analysis

The Western Cape is starting to make preparations for an economy and society in a post-Covid world. Premier Alan Winde revealed some of these plans, on the backdrop of a Covid-19 'superspreader event' with 89 linked cases, which raised the alarm of Health Minister Zweli Mhkize.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province is fighting bushfires of Covid-19 using data, contact tracing and screening, and by "employing all the lessons we have learnt this year". Winde was addressing a special, hybrid sitting of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament on Thursday to outline the province's recovery coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the bushfires Winde referred to was the spread of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Cape Town's southern suburbs, which was linked to a bar in Claremont.

"We are starting to see bushfires emerge linked to clusters of spread, these bushfires flare up when people don't follow the important golden rules that will keep you and others around you safe," said Winde.

Winde urged people to continue wearing masks, practise physical distancing, wash their hands and avoid poorly ventilated and crowded spaces. Winde's comments came after...