South Africa's Electricity Pricing Structures Are As Clear As Mud

Comparing customer accounts across the power utility, local councils and everything in between is helluva complicated. It's all relative to where you live, what time electricity is consumed and whatever other sundry expense it takes to balance the budget of bureaucracy.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved Eskom's allowable revenue rise from standard tariff customers to be 8.76% in March for Eskom's direct customers, which was implemented on 1 April this year, and 6.9% for municipalities which was implemented on 1 July.

According to the Eskom tariffs and charges booklet, municipal increases are calculated on the Eskom financial year, but in terms of the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA), it is applied only in July of that year. This means for the first three months of the new Eskom financial year, the local authority tariffs from last year still applied. It also means that for the coming year (2020/21), the municipal tariffs have a higher increase of 15.63% that will apply.

"The municipal increase of 6.9% is calculated to ensure that on average with the first three months at a higher rate, and...