Kenya: 1,700 Covid-19 Cases Reported Among Inmates Since March - Prisons Health Directorate

23 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A total of 1,700 inmates have so far tested positive for COVID-19 since the country recorded its first case in March.

Kenya Prisons Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogalo told the Senate Health Committee on Friday that three inmates have succumbed to the pandemic so far.

The Directorate of Prisons Health Services also confirmed that 700 inmates have in the meantime recovered from the pandemic.

During the committee meeting, Interior and Coordination of National Government Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado was hard pressed to explain the general state of preparedness to deal with the pandemic in correctional facilities in the country.

This is after the is prison boss cited lack of adequate funding as among the reason why they have been able to enforce physical distancing in the correctional facilities dispute measure taken to decongest the correctional facilities.

