East Africa: UNHCR Encouraged By Progress Towards Solutions for Forcibly Displaced People From Sudan and South Sudan.

8 October 2020
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
press release

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the commitment made today by the governments of Sudan and South Sudan towards finding long-term solutions for 5 million refugees and IDPs from their countries, in the wake of progress in their respective peace deals.

The agreement was made during a meeting held on the margins of the 71st Annual Session of UNHCR's Executive Committee in Geneva. It's an important first step in a process that will be led by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), with the support of UNHCR and other key stakeholders, culminating in a High-Level Meeting in 2021 on solutions to protracted displacement.

"Today we received the firm commitment from the governments of both Sudan and of South Sudan to actively plan for and address the needs of their citizens who are living in exile or displaced within their countries," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"We commend both governments and the IGAD Secretariat for this initiative and welcome the support of key partners like the European Union. This commitment can positively change the lives of millions of displaced people and UNHCR stands ready to fully support this process, with our expertise, presence and operational capacities."

To find out more please see the joint statement by UNHCR, IGAD, the EU and the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan.

Read the original article on UNHCR.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UNHCR

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.