East Africa: UNHCR Encouraged By Progress Towards Solutions for Forcibly Displaced People From Sudan and South Sudan.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the commitment made today by the governments of Sudan and South Sudan towards finding long-term solutions for 5 million refugees and IDPs from their countries, in the wake of progress in their respective peace deals.

The agreement was made during a meeting held on the margins of the 71st Annual Session of UNHCR's Executive Committee in Geneva. It's an important first step in a process that will be led by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), with the support of UNHCR and other key stakeholders, culminating in a High-Level Meeting in 2021 on solutions to protracted displacement.

"Today we received the firm commitment from the governments of both Sudan and of South Sudan to actively plan for and address the needs of their citizens who are living in exile or displaced within their countries," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"We commend both governments and the IGAD Secretariat for this initiative and welcome the support of key partners like the European Union. This commitment can positively change the lives of millions of displaced people and UNHCR stands ready to fully support this process, with our expertise, presence and operational capacities."

To find out more please see the joint statement by UNHCR, IGAD, the EU and the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan.