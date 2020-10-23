Namibia Climbs One Place On FIFA Rankings

The Brave Warriors of Namibia climbed one place on the latest Fifa world rankings released yesterday, ascending from 117th place in the world to a slightly improved 116th spot globally. The latest rankings, however, saw Namibia remain steady at 29th place in Africa.

In last month's Fifa rankings, Namibia was ranked 117th in the world and has now shot up one place to 116 globally and the latest improvement can be attributed to the Brave Warriors' sterling performance against South Africa's Bafana Bafana, which saw them hold favourites Bafana to a spirited 1-all draw in Rustenburg during an international friendly earlier this month.

Yesterday's world rankings also saw Namibia leapfrog the likes of Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana and Burundi, among others, while in the African rankings, the Warriors closely trail the likes of Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Kenya to mention but a few of the continent's best sides.

Senegal, who are ranked 21 in the world, remain the continent's highest ranked nation, followed by Morocco and Ghana in second and third place, respectively. Elsewhere, Belgium retained their status as the world's highest ranked nation at number one ahead of second-placed France and Brazil in third place. The next Fifa world rankings will be released on 26 November. The Fifa world ranking procedures relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period. The points, which are added or subtracted, are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking.