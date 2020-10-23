Sierra Leone: UN Chief Pays Courtesy Call On State House, Presents Letter of Appointment to Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio

22 October 2020
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

The new United Nations Resident Coordinator to Sierra Leone, Babatunde Ahonsi, has called on President Dr Julius Maada Bio to present his letter of appointment by the UN Secretary General.

"It is with utmost humility and great honour that I present my credentials as the United Nations Resident Coordinator appointed by His Excellency, the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, to serve in Sierra Leone. I am privileged that your excellency speedily approved my designation and wish to express my sincere appreciation and profound gratitude.

"I am cognizant of the fruitful relations that exist between the Government of Sierra Leone and the UN system. Thus, I am eager to deepen UN partnerships with the Government, and our other partners in development towards accelerating the country's quest for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals and a middle-income country status," he said.

Mr Ahonsi noted that 2020 had been a challenging year worldwide, especially for Sierra Leone, after having gone through Ebola between 2014 and 2016 to be affected again by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that despite those health challenges and their adverse development impacts, the admirable resilience of the people of Sierra Leone had kept the country going.

"Your Excellency, this is a time for a change. We can defeat COVID-19 by being responsible citizens and heeding the call of our health experts. Sierra Leone needs all of us to overcome this outbreak. While we are still battling this virus, the UN system in Sierra Leone remains committed to supporting your Government not only with the health response but also with recovery," he explained.

In his remarks, President Bio welcomed the new UN chief and congratulated him on his appointment, noting that he had taken office at a very difficult time the world over. He agreed with him that the novel Coronavirus was really ravaging the lives of people and the economies of the world.

"Sierra Leone and the United Nations system enjoy a very strong, multilateral and beneficial relationship. I think we are contributing to the UN success around the world. You are going to build on that very good relationship that my country has with the UN," he said.

The President reiterated that the UN had supported Sierra Leone in achieving its sustainable development goals that would foster developments.

"The country had identified Peace and National Cohesion as a means that would provide the ecosystem for sustainable economic development. We are putting our own architecture together that pays specific attention, at all times, to instigators of violence and unrest. We believe that those fundamental grievances that are left unaddressed can lead to challenges and political upheaval. We want to make sure that they are addressed within a framework," he noted.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23278394949

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.