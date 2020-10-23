Zimbabwe: Court Confirms Mamombe's Mental Instability

Harare regional magistrate, Bianca Makwande has confirmed that Harare-West legislator, Joanna Mamombe is indeed mentally unstable to stand trial as she suffers from depressive disorder and anxiety as suggested by findings from the medical examinations carried out by two doctors, it has emerged.

Mamombe underwent a mental examination in terms of section 26 of the Mental Health Act after the court ordered the exercise.

The youthful legislator together with two other MDC-Alliance activists stand accused of staging an unsanctioned demonstration in Warren Park early this year.

Makwande said, "The two doctors confirmed that she is suffering from depressive disorder and mental anxiety."

"The court is satisfied that she is mentally disordered and should undergo treatment," she added.

Magistrate Makwande also ruled that Mamombe is to submit herself to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals at Annex as and when is required.

"Reports of her treatment plan and progress should be submitted to the court within 14 days after treatment commences," said magistrate Makwande while reading the ruling.

Mamombe's lawyer Aleck Muchadehama however made an application for temporary variation of her bail reporting conditions which require her to report three times weekly to the police.

State prosecutor Michael Reza argued that the accused should approach the High Court for bail variation application since she was released by High Court.

The latest development will see the trial of the accused MDC-A trio stalled.