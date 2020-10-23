Zimbabwe: President Caps Graduates At Lupane State University

23 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nqobile Tshili Chronicle

A TOTAL of 1085 students have graduated at the Lupane State University (LSU) where President Mnangagwa presided over the proceedings

Only a fraction of the 1085 graduands who were receiving accolades for excelling in their studies attended the ceremony.

Other graduands attended the ceremony online.

From the total number of graduates, 58 percent were females while 449 graduated with postgraduate degrees while 474 with undergraduate degrees and 152 with diplomas.

The President has laid the foundation stone for the construction of the university's Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences building. He also officially commissioned the multi-million -dollar students' hostels, kitchen and dining hall.

