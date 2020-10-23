Namibia: Trade Ministry Visits Public Projects in Tsumeb

Hon Verna Sinimbo, the Deputy Minister of Industrialisation and Trade paid a courtesy visit to Tsumeb to familiarize herself with the progress made on the ongoing construction of the Tsumeb Industrial Park, to meet the Sida !Hanab Community and to visit the Tsumeb Open Market.

During the visit which took place on 19 October, Sinimbo encouraged those who trade informally to formalise their businesses and register with relevant institutions, like the Businesses and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) in order to enjoy the privileges and benefits that comes with legalising a business.

In attendance were Mayor Mathews Hangula of the Municipality of Tsumeb, Lebbius Tobias, Councillor for Tsumeb and other leaders of the local and regional authorities.