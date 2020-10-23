Namibia: Trade Ministry Visits Public Projects in Tsumeb

23 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Hon Verna Sinimbo, the Deputy Minister of Industrialisation and Trade paid a courtesy visit to Tsumeb to familiarize herself with the progress made on the ongoing construction of the Tsumeb Industrial Park, to meet the Sida !Hanab Community and to visit the Tsumeb Open Market.

During the visit which took place on 19 October, Sinimbo encouraged those who trade informally to formalise their businesses and register with relevant institutions, like the Businesses and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) in order to enjoy the privileges and benefits that comes with legalising a business.

In attendance were Mayor Mathews Hangula of the Municipality of Tsumeb, Lebbius Tobias, Councillor for Tsumeb and other leaders of the local and regional authorities.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.