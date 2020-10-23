Angola: New Attorney General Prioritises Fight Against Corruption

Sumbe — The new Attorney General of the Republic in Cuanza Sul province, Simão Kafala, has chosen as his priorities the fight against corruption and the speed of execution of criminal proceedings.

The former director of the governor's office, Gildo Ferreira, the secretary-general of the Cuanza Sul provincial government, Carlos Henrique, and the director of the Conda Municipal Hospital, Moniz Ncoxi, are under arrest in the context of the fight against corruption, accused, among other crimes, of embezzlement, forgery of documents, violation of the plan and budget implementation rules and criminal association.

Other government officials are also in the dock for alleged forgery of documents and suspicion of over-invoicing in the rental of vehicles used by the vice-governors.

According to the incumbent prosecutor, who spoke to the press after his presentation to the provincial governor, he is aware, without revealing figures, of the high volume of cases and the shortage of officials.