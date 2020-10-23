Namibia: Nujoma On Domestic Workers' Rights

The Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Utoni Nujoma on Friday urged parliament to ratify the International Labour Organisation Convention 189 as a measure to improve the plight of domestic workers.

ILO Convention 189 recognises the importance of domestic work to the well-being of families and of national member states worldwide, and provides a legal framework to ensure that domestic workers enjoy the full range of protection and rights at work and decent terms and conditions of employment

Nujoma told parliamentarians that domestic work is an important source of employment for Namibian men and women, accounting for 6,9% of the labour force.

He also said domestic workers make essential contributions to many Namibian households and to the labour market.

"We note that Namibian domestic workers were not considered to be "employees" under apartheid colonial laws, but post-Independence labour and employment laws cover all employees, including domestic workers, and afford them a wide range of rights and protection. Therefore, Namibian law is in line with Convention 189," he said.

Nujoma said the country has also aligned its laws to recognise the importance of domestic work as well as create a better and conducive work environment for domestic workers.