Nigeria: Presidential Aide - Media Support Crucial for Success of SDGs

Abuja — The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, has solicited the support of the media for the success of the 2030 Agenda in Nigeria, especially with the outset of the 'Decade of Global Goals'.

The presidential aide, who stated this at a strategic retreat for journalists and media organisation in Abuja yesterday, said the support of the media is pertinent because by their training, journalists have the capacity to engage actively with the public and private sectors towards the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.

While noting that the SDGs-17 are a universal call to end poverty, safeguard the planet and ensure that all the people enjoy peace and prosperity by the year 2030, Orelope-Adefulire argued that SDGs-16, which aimed to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels, succinctly captures the strategic roles of journalists.

She noted that specifically, Target-10 provides that countries should ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements.

The presidential aide, therefore, urged journalists to see themselves as part of a larger team committed to the transformative promise of SDGs to lift humanity and 'leave no one behind'.

She added that journalists, despite the challenges confronting the country, have made progress since President Muhammadu Buhari joined other World Leaders during the 70th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2015 to adopt the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The presidential aide noted that the federal government, the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory have established institutional mechanisms for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, which she noted envision the present and future that is economically sustainable, social inclusive and environmentally resilient.

She also said working with the subnational governments, other stakeholders as well as its local and foreign partners, OSSAP-SDGs has established framework, processes and strategic initiatives designed to aid the success of the 2030 Agenda in Nigeria.

The aide informed journalists that OSSAP-SDGs has started the design and implementation of the Integrated National Financing Frameworks (INFFs) for the SDGs and presented Nigeria's second Voluntary National Review (VNR) to the UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in July 2020.

While reiterating her commitment to the successful implementation of the SDGs Nigeria, the 'Decade of Action' for the Global Goals, she noted that though there are challenges, they are not insurmountable if all Nigerians work together.