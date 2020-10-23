Namibia: Railway Construction Technicians Complete Maintenance Training

23 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Eleven young men and women will now join the ranks of those professionals tasked with upgrading railway lines across the country, after they recently graduated as platelayers and trackmasters.

The students completed an intensive 19-month training which started in February last year at the D&M Rail Construction training centre in Otjiwarongo.

The course included theoretical, academic training as well as on site practical engagements on the railways tracks currently being rehabilitated by the company on the Omaruru Otjiwarongo sections.

Edwardt Kambongarera, Training Manager of D&M Rail Construction said they are committed to human resource development through high-level training and practical on-site exposure in those areas where the country experiences skills scarcity such as railway construction and maintenance.

"We are proud to transfer the knowledge of Railway Engineering to the young generation for a better future in railways construction," he said.

Kambongarera encouraged the graduates to perform their task with dignity and respect, to work safely and to keep the expected high standard of quality in the interest of the economic growth of the country.

Edwardt Kambongarera, standing third from right, D&M Rail Construction Training Manager and the company's Chief Executive, Dawie Moller, with the rail technicians who have just completed an intensive 19-month training course as platelayers and trackmasters.

