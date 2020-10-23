Angola: Covid-19 Forces Confinement of Over 13 Million Pupils - President

Pixabay
...
23 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday said that more than 13 million pupils enrolled in this school year are temporarily confined as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

These figures were put forward by the Angolan Head of State, in a communication, via video conference, at the Extraordinary Session of UNESCO's Global Meeting on Education.

According to President João Lourenço, in the face of this situation, Angola has implemented measures to reverse the situation in several areas of social life, with emphasis on the education system.

Regarding the measures in the education system, he underlined that the Angolan Executive drew up a school calendar readjusted with the respective minimum programmes and methodological guidelines.

According to the readjusted calendar, on 5 October classes began in university education and with the transition classes of 1st and 2nd cycles of secondary education (6th, 9th, 12th and 13th grades).

On 19 October students in the 7th, 8th, 10th and 11th grades, both still in the 2nd cycle of secondary education, started.

Classes in primary and 1st cycle education start on 26 October.

Still in the field of education, the Head of State said that an inclusive programme is also under way to give greater opportunity to girls to access school, especially in rural areas that, due to cultural barriers and social stereotypes, are marginalized from an early age and pushed into child labour and early pregnancy.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.