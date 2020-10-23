Namibia: Brave Gladiators Miss Cosafa Championships Due to Lack of Quality Preparation Time

23 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Brave Gladiators will miss the 2020 COSAFA Women's and Under-17 championships due to lack of preparations amid the Covid-19 lockdowns and regulations.

The 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa from 3 to 14 November.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) this week confirmed the teams' withdrawal from the women's football spectacular, citing lack of quality time to prepare the team is the main factor for the team's withdrawal.

"We have to be realistic about the situation. We all know the impact of Covid-19 and whenever we send a team out, we want them to compete and not just participate. Therefore due to limited time to prepare thoroughly, the FA opted to withdraw from the Cosafa women championships. We can't send two national teams that are not ready," said NFA Acting Secretary General Franco Cosmos.

Last year, the Brave Gladiators star woman Zenatha Coleman scored four goals as Namibia crushed Mauritius by 8-0 in their final Group B match played at Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Namibia finished the group third behind leaders Zambia and runners-up Botswana. (NFA).

