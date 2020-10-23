Namibia: Shifeta Snubs PDM Remark On Swapo's Fading Support in Informal Settlements

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta says it is not the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM)'s business to ask about the alleged continued removal of Swapo flags from shacks in informal settlements.

The minister said this in the National Assembly earlier this week when he tried to discredit political remarks made by PDM member of parliament Vipuakuje Muharukua.

Muharukua said people in Windhoek's informal settlements were fed up with the government.

He commented on the motion to discuss the need to implement the Flexible Land Tenure Act to address the challenges of housing and security of occupancy in informal settlements.

He initially challenged Shifeta and other members of the executive to visit the capital's informal settlements to see how the government has failed regarding the land and housing issue.

Muharukua said before the 2014 presidential and National Assembly elections "there were Swapo flags flying high and mighty" over shacks and bars in the settlements.

"Go there now, there is not a single Swapo flag on those shebeens. They are all off . . . because people have lots hope and trust in that organisation," he said.

Shift retaliated, saying it was not the opposition party's business if people in settlements remove the ruling party's flags from their shacks to express their discontent with the party for its poor service delivery.

"Our time to hoist the flags will come. It is not the DTA [PDM]'s business," he said.