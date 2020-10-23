Namibia: Youth Ministry Creates Employment in Biomass Sector

FIFTY-FIVE youths are set to benefit from a pilot project by the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service on the production of charcoal.

The ministry, together with the National Youth Service (NYS) and National Youth Council (NYC), identified opportunities that contribute to youth self-employment in the agriculture sector.

The pilot phase will create employment opportunities for 55 youths who will undergo two types of training, namely civic training to instil discipline, a sense of responsibility and ownership as well as harvesting charcoal and charcoal making.

The project will be launched on 31 October at Gemsbokpan farm, Grootfontein, Otjozondjupa region.

To guide their efforts, the ministry collaborated with De-bushing Advisory Service (DAS), a capacity development division of the Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG).

Financial support for the concept development was provided by the German government, through the Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation Project implemented by GIZ in collaboration with Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

Deputy minister of youth, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, said commercialising the biomass resource for charcoal production provides great opportunities to the Namibian youth.

She added that the charcoal production project will speak directly to youth empowerment, employment creation objectives and the diversification of economic activities.

"The concept could not have come at a better time as the youth is the most affected by the economic crisis of job losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in a year like 2020. Every step we take towards self-sufficiency as a nation is everything that we need," she said.

Chief executive officer of N-BiG, Progress Kashandula, said a vibrant bush-biomass sector will provide room for unskilled labour as well as for formal qualifications.

"This concept is an immediate solution to youth unemployment. It provides a clear operational plan for sustainable charcoal production including capacity building, equipment, marketing, permitting process, and other resource needs," he said.

Kashandula further said young people should be trained in sustainable charcoal production to open up their own SMEs and expand employment opportunities for other Namibian youths.

Team leader of the GIZ Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation Project, Johannes Laufs, welcomed the initiative by the ministry to open up the economic opportunities of the bush-biomass sector to the youth, especially those living in rural areas.

"Our objective is to upscale sustainable bush control and biomass utilisation, restoring degraded land and creating income opportunities. Our assistance is aimed at strengthening the capacities of relevant government authorities and to develop sustainable bush-based value chains," Laufs said.

Since 2016, the Department De-bushing Advisory Services has been involved in the bush-biomass sector with an emphasis on strengthening capacities of individual farmers, government officials, and the industry at large to promote sustainable bush control and biomass utilisation.

The Namibian biomass sector has almost doubled its employment from 6 000 to 11 000 in the past five years and put in place important measures ensuring environmental and social sustainability, such as internationally recognised sustainability certification standards.

The goal is to further grow and modernise the sector.

Charcoal production has become a major contributor to agricultural exports. In 2019 charcoal constituted 17% of total agricultural exports.