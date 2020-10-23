Namibia: Semi-Literate Business Owners Feel Left Out

It is often said that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) play an important role in the economy.

However, those who have skills but are semi-literate claim the system has excluded them from participating in economic activities formally.

Johannes Paulus (35) has proved himself in the construction industry all over the country. After almost 13 years working for others he felt ready to start his own business and chart a new path for himself.

"I know everything there is to know about the construction sector. I have participated in the construction of the Dune's Mall and upmarket houses in Meersig at Walvis Bay a well as at Ocean View, Swakopmund. I got tired of working for someone else because the salary I got was always the same, no matter how big the tender was. The owners of the contract always take the bigger portion of the income," said Paulus.

He registered his own construction company a year ago with the hope of breaking through into the construction industry. That was a pipe dream that never came to fruition.

"I have submitted applications for many tenders especially for renovations and alterations of government buildings, but my applications were never considered. I don't know what I did wrong," said Paulus.

He believes that getting a tender would not be a problem if there was a place where semi-literate entrepreneurs who have the skills can go to be assisted in filling in tender documents.

Alternatively, he proposed that the ministry of trade and the ministry of labour create a database for SME contractors for the allocation of small jobs in their localities.

When he started running out of money, he sold all his construction equipment and opened a second-hand building materials and small car part business at DRC informal settlement which he says required little start-up and working capital.

"I buy my stock from community members who have items lying around their yard which could give them a small income. If I have money at the time I buy it and when I don't have money, I offer to sell it at my shop on their behalf and take a 10% commission," he says.

On the other side of town, The Namibian met 37-year-old Gerhard Nghinyelwa who was busy putting sandstones tiles on a wall. This process, called cladding is a form of property decor to give buildings a modern vintage look and feel.

Nghinyelwa came to Swakopmund in 1998 from Onekwaya East, a village in Ohangwena region.

"The situation at home did not allow me to remain in school for long. I decided to join my father who was working at a hotel at Swakopmund and came to live with him," he said.

When his father passed away in the early 2000s he stayed on and got himself a job as a general worker in a construction company.

"I was first just mixing concrete but I wanted to learn bricklaying, plastering and tiling. I got interested in tiling because it made floors look very beautiful. Over the years cladding inside and outside houses became fashionable. I used to ask my friends to showed me how it was done," he explains.

He started working in the cladding department as an assistant and fell in love with the art and trade. He started doing cladding jobs privately during weekends when he was off-duty.

The company he was working for closed down in 2010 and with no prospect of getting another job, Nghinyelwa ended up being his own boss.

"It is not easy but it's working. My only problem is the registration of the company. No one ever spoke to me about it. You are the first one to ask me that question. I have been getting small jobs like these from people who know me or those who heard about my work from other people," said Nghinyekwa.