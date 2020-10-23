Ghana: Kwapong Women Ditch NDC for NPP

23 October 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

A group of known NDC supporters in Kwapong, in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, have ditched their long-time party, the NDC for the New Patriotic Party.

The former NDC stalwarts, numbering about 100, announced their defection at a grand durbar of Chiefs and people of Kwapong during the visit of Vice President Bawumia on Tuesday.

The women said their defection to the NPP was informed by the good policies of the Akufo-Addo government, especially the flagship Free Senior High School policy, which they said has relieved many parents the difficulty of funding their children's secondary education.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia warmly welcomed them into the elephant fraternity, and symbolically took a group photograph with them.

The Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, Owusu Sekyere also welcomed them into the party and assured them of the party's love and care.

"We welcome you into our family. From today, you are one of and we assure you of our love and care," the Regional Chairman said.

The regional Chairman asked for special NPP tee shirts to be presented to the defectors to seal their move from the NDC to the NPP.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.