Namibia: Police Identify Remains As Missing Man

Walvis Bay — Human remains found this week outside Uis are those of one of the three men reported missing in March this year, the Erongo police said yesterday.

The remains of David Uniseb were discovered on Tuesday just before 19h00 near farm De Rust west of Uis. Police are confident the remains are of one of the three men who travelled from Gobabis in the Omaheke region in March this year to the Brandberg. The remains of the two other men were already found in April this year.

Crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the police visited the farm on Wednesday and found the remains, a camouflage bag consisting of clothes, a Samsung cellphone and a health passport with the name David Uniseb (46).

"According to the description given by the families of the three men who were reported missing in that area during this year, the description of the clothing and the name matches that of the third missing person," Iikuyu said.

According to Iikuyu, the three men initially went missing while travelling from Gobabis to the Brandberg mountain and were reportedly last seen walking in the direction of Uis after the car they had hired ran out of fuel. A search team comprising local police officers, the Special Reserve Force, cattle herders and farmers as well as a police helicopter were actively involved in the search for the three men when they were reported missing.

According to Iikuyu, the area where they went missing is mountainous and home to a number of wild animals. This, he said, also made it difficult for the helicopter crew to detect them.

"Sadly, we discovered the remains of Sarel Seun Omiseb (28) on 16 April about seven kilometres from farm De Rust. Abraham Kheinamseb (36) was discovered on 25 April about five kilometres from the same farm and the latest remains were discovered on Tuesday about 10 kilometres also from the same farm," Iikuyu said yesterday.

He added that the police again after the first two human remains were discovered sent a team to the area to search for the third man.

"The media were also involved to inform the community in the area to be on the lookout for any suspicious human remains found in the area and to report such discoveries to the police and as a result the community notified the police after each discovery," he said.

