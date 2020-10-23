Namibia: Netball Premiership Playoffs Postponed

Netball Namibia (NN) recently confirmed that the playoffs initially scheduled for next month have been postponed to early next year. The playoffs are for the remaining six teams vying for places in the newly established MTC Netball Premier League.

According to NN vice president Rebecca Goagoses, the national playoffs will be held early next year with the hope of finishing them before end of February, as activities in the much awaited premier league are anticipated to start by March 2021.

"Kindly take note that the playoffs have been postponed to the next year- the completion is therefore envisaged for end of February 2021, as the plan is to commence with the MTC Netball Premier League in March 2021. We also plan to make use of this time to visit regions such as //Kharas and others to assist them in setting up structures," said Goagoses.

The new premier league will boast 12 teams, and it has already been decided that six of those teams will be coming from the Khomas, Otjozondjupa and Erongo regions, while the remaining six places will be up for grabs between the remaining 11 regions at next year's playoffs.

Goagoses had also earlier explained that; "Two teams each from Erongo, Khomas and Otjozondjupa have automatically qualified to form part of the new netball premiership. The remaining six spots will be played out by the other regions, meaning there will be zonal playoffs. Those regions will send three teams each and will be divided into zones for the playoffs and the six zonal winners will proceed to join the league to make up the number of 12 clubs as required."

NN earlier this year received a three-year sponsorship worth N$4.2 million from MTC to assist with the establishment of a premier netball league and the development of netball countrywide.