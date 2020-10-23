Morocco: Maroc Telecom Drew Over 70.5 Million Customers At End of September

Casablanca — Maroc Telecom Group's services attracted 70.5 million customers at the end of September 2020, an increase of 4.3% compared to the same period a year earlier.

This growth is mainly driven by the increase in the number of subsidiaries (+7.3%), the fixed line network (+6.7%) and fixed broadband (+10.4%) in Morocco, said Maroc Telecom on Monday in a press release on its results at the end of September 2020.

The Mobile base amounts to 19.7 million customers, down 2.8% over one year, the same source said, specifying that the effects of the health crisis are putting significant pressure on Mobile activities which recorded a turnover down 5.5%, to stand at over 10.13 billion dirhams.

With regard to the mixed ARPU, which is defined as the turnover generated by incoming and outgoing calls and by net data services of promotions, excluding roaming and equipment sales, divided by the average base for the period, it fell 6.1% to 55.1 dirhams at the end of the first nine months of 2020.

In addition, Maroc Telecom said that the fixed line network has improved by 6.7% over one year, to nearly 2 million lines, bringing the broadband base to 1.7 million subscribers, an increase of 10,4%.

Fixed-line and Internet activities in Morocco achieved a turnover of more than 7.09 billion dirhams at the end of September 2020, up 2.0% compared to the same period of 2019, driven by fixed-line Data.

Internationally, the mobile base has exceeded 46.6 million customers in Mauritania (2.57 million), Burkina Faso (9.08 million), Gabon (1.56 million), Mali (8.57 million), Côte d'ivoire (9.7 million), Benin (4.54 million), Togo (3.19 million), Niger (2.88 million), Central African Republic (185,000) and Chad (4.30 million).