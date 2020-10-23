Zimbabwe: Lift Sanctions Unconditionally, Says Zimbabwe's President in His State of the Nation Address

analysis

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his country's economy is poised for growth despite sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address at State House during the official opening of the third session of Zimbabwe's ninth Parliament, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged the international community to lift sanctions immediately, saying they were hurting ordinary Zimbabweans.

The European Union and the US imposed sanctions on some senior Zimbabwean officials, including Mnangagwa and his inner circle, in 2002 for gross human rights violations and vote-rigging.

"We call upon those that imposed sanctions on us to lift them unconditionally," said the Zimbabwean leader. He added that despite the restrictive measures imposed on Harare, his government had made significant strides in improving the country's economy, which took a downturn following Zimbabwe's chaotic land reforms embarked on in 2000. The Commercial Farmers' Union of Zimbabwe has said that more than 4,000 productive white commercial farmers were booted off their properties at the height of the land seizures, which Mnangagwa said are "irreversible."

"It is pleasing to note the immense progress made in the mining sector towards the realisation of a [US]$12-billion mining sector by 2023. Concerted and collaborative efforts...