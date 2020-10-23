South Africa: Transnet Multibillion-Rand Locomotive Deal - 'It's Strange, to Say the Least,' Notes Judge

analysis

According to finance executive Yousuf Laher, former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh was 'known to raise his voice and have a temper'. Laher testified that he held a 'little fear' that he would be branded as insubordinate if he raised too many questions about two Transnet locomotive deals.

Transnet finance executive Yousuf Laher feared raising certain financial risks with then CFO Anoj Singh, who was known to "have a temper".

Laher said he was working in a "very pressurised environment" when negotiations for two high-stakes locomotive deals were under way.

Laher testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday 21 October and Thursday 22 October.

The first contract, valued at about R50-billion, was between Transnet and China South Rail (CNR) for 1,064 locomotives.

The second contract, valued at about R4.5-billion and made on confinement between Transnet, China North Rail (CNR) and others, was for 100 electric locomotives.

Regarding the first contract, the then Transnet CEO, Brian Molefe, approved a R3-million increase in the price per locomotive without the requisite approval.

Laher questioned the price hike but did not harbour any suspicions about possible corruption.

In retrospect, it struck the chartered accountant that "something untoward" was afoot.

Evidence leader advocate...