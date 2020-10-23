Tanzania: Menendez Introduces Resolution Calling on Government of Tanzania To Ensure Free and Fair Elections

United States House of Representatives
U.S. House Africa Subcommittee Hearing on Democracy in Africa. Ranking members Karen Bass and Chris Smith (top row), Ilhan Omar and witnesses at table (bottom row).
23 October 2020
United States Senate (Washington, DC)
press release By Office of Senator Menendez

Washington, DC — U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today introduced a Senate resolution calling on the Government of Tanzania and all parties to ensure free and fair elections ahead of the country’s October 2020 electoral cycle. Since President John Magufuli’s election in 2015, Tanzanians have witnessed significant erosions of political rights.

“The upcoming elections in Tanzania represent an opportunity for the Government and people of Tanzania to recommit themselves to democratic politics and the rights guaranteed in their constitution,” Menendez said. “I am concerned, however, by the deteriorating political conditions in the country and the Magufuli administration’s use of increasingly repressive measures against political opposition, civil society, and the press. Tanzanian authorities must ensure that the October polls meet accepted standards for free and fair elections, and the United States must support the Tanzanian people at this critical juncture. I urge my colleagues to endorse this common sense resolution  and remain engaged on the issue of democratic backsliding in Tanzania.”

In recent months, Tanzanian authorities have deployed an escalating array of arbitrary and partisan legal actions against political opposition and the media that could further undermine the credibility of the October elections. The Senator’s resolution urges the United States Government, working alongside international partners, to remain engaged in promoting and defending the rights of the Tanzanian people.

A copy of the Senator’s resolution can be found HERE.

RELATED: Key U.S. Congress Members Raise Concerns About Elections and Treatment of U.S. Investors in Tanzania

More on This
U.S. Congress Presses Tanzania to Conduct Free and Fair Election
Law 'Weaponised' in Tanzania Election Clampdown - Report
Could Opposition Secure a Shock Victory in Tanzania's Election?
Tanzania Electoral Body Suspends Opposition's Election Campaign
Tanzanian Electoral Body Reinstates 67 Opposition Candidates
Tanzania Voter Choice - Economic Growth or Civil Rights?
Tanzanian Electoral Body Reinstates 67 Opposition Candidates
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Senate. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.