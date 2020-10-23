Egypt: Foreign Ministry Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement in Libya

23 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Foreign Ministry welcomed on Friday the permanent ceasefire agreement reached between Libya's two main warring factions during their current talks talks in Geneva.

Spokesman for the Ministry Ahmed Hafez said today success completes the first face-to-face meeting hosted by Egypt in Hurghada in September to end years of bloody turmoil in the North African country.

He lauded Libyan military men's agreement to preserve calmness on frontlines and avoid escalation, calling on all countries that are implicated in Libyan affairs to guarantee that situation there does not escalate.

He expressed Egypt's hope for continuing efforts on the political track and backing UN envoy's efforts to preserve Libya's stability and integrity of Libyan lands, underlining the importance of getting all foreign forces out of the country.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

