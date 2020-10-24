African Union Welcomes Ceasefire Deal Between Parties in Libya

24 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has welcomed the signing of a ceasefire between the parties in Libya following negotiations within the framework of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva, Switzerland.

Libya's warring sides agreed to a permanent cease-fire Friday to end all hostilities which was brokered by the United Nations (UN).

The Chairperson commended the work done by all parties including the UN and fellow African countries for their contribution in the mediation efforts that led to this important development.

"Only a negotiated political solution and national reconciliation can address the numerous challenges facing the Libyan people who deserve a permanent respite from violence and conflict," Chairperson underscored in a statement.

The Chairperson reiterated the African Union's readiness to assist in the implementation of the ceasefire and to contribute to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of dialogue between all Libyan stakeholders for a durable solution.

The United Nations on its part described the deal as "an important turning point toward peace and stability" in the volatile North African country.

The warring sides signed the agreement at a ceremony Friday in Geneva.

Since the 2011 Arab Spring uprising and NATO intervention led to the ouster and killing of Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, Libya has been in a state of upheaval

