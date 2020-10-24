Angola: Covid-19 - Angola May Return to State of Emergency

24 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is on the verge of returning to the State of Emergency, said Friday the Minister of State and head of the Civil Affairs Office to the President of the Republic.

Announcing the new measures on the current Situation of Public Disaster, in force since May 26, Adão de Almeida clarified that, whenever the need arises, the concept may change and the country may opt for worsening or easing its lockdown measures.

According to the President's aide, such a reality is very close to happening due to rapid increase of positive cases in the last 15 days.

He said that the data released in the last 15 days represents an increase of 30 percent of the 8, 829 infected in the country.

Angola starts on Saturday (24) a new period of another 30 days, with new rules going until November 22.

