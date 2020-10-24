Angola: Covid-19 - Over 2000 People Infected in 15 Days

Luanda — At least 2,648 people have got infected in the last 15 days in Angola, which is 30 percent of the total number of positive cases so far recorded in the country.

Angola's current figures show 8,829 infections, 265 deaths, 3,384 recoveries and 5,180 active patients.

That is a record percentage since Angola announced its first positive cases of Covid-19, in March this year.

Speaking at a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, said failure to observe the prevention measures is to blame for the exponential rise in positive cases in the last two weeks.

She on the occasion warned that Covid-19 exists and is spreading death and grief among families, and called for a strict observation of the prevention measures.

In response to the rise in the positive cases of Covid-19 in the country as of late, the Government has decided to tighten the prevention measures, through the "extraordinary" Presidential Decree coming into effect from this Saturday (24) to November 22.

The new measures include postponement of primary education chasses that were set to start on October 26 (Monday), cut down on market and street vending days and others.

Restaurants have been allowed to work until not later than 4pm and take-away services going until 10pm.

Funerals involving other than Covid-19 patients will be attended by not more than 10 family members, falling to five in the case of people dying from the pandemic.

The capital, Luanda, remains locked down.