Zimbabwe: MP Mamombe Mentally Ill - Court

24 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

MDC Alliance Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe who is facing charges of publishing falsehoods and faking an abduction is suffering from mental anxiety, a Harare court heard on Friday.

Mamombe who is also facing allegations of breaching Covid-19 regulations after participating in an unsanctioned protest in Harare has been directed to get treatment at the Parirenyatwa Annex Hospital.

Her medical reports should be submitted to the court within 14 days.

Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande said she was satisfied the lawmaker is mentally ill to stand trial.

"The court is satisfied that she is mentally disordered and should undergo treatment," said the magistrate.

"The accused has to submit herself to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals at Annex as and when is required."

Mamombe is being jointly charged with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova. The three are members of the MDC Alliance youth assembly.

Through her lawyer Alec Muchadehama, Mamombe successfully applied for the altering of her bail reporting conditions so that she will be able to get medication without breaching the required demands.

Before the ruling, Prosecutor Michael Reza had argued Magistrate Makwande had no jurisdiction to deal with the issue of bail conditions because Mamombe was granted bail by the High Court.

However, the magistrate thrashed the state's arguments adding the conditions will be adjusted in due course.

Mamombe will be back in court for routine remand on November 16.

