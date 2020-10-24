Nigeria: Police Foil Attempt to Raid FCT Warehouse

24 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Men of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Police Force has foiled an attempt by some youths to break into a warehouse at the Arts and Culture building in Area 10, Garki.

The youths, numbering over 40 had invaded the area on Saturday morning and made attempts to gain entry into the building to evacuate palliatives warehoused in the place by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

However, a detachment of policemen were on hand to disperse them with gunshots and teargas canisters.

Vanguard gathered that the said warehouse contains only bottled water as other palliatives had since been distributed.

Although, no attempt has been made to break into the warehouse in Kubwa, checks revealed that the building is currently empty as the foodstuff and other materials had earlier been distributed.

Only one warehouse within the territory contains corn and millet which is to be distributed to flood victims in the territory.

An official of the FCT Administration who did not want his name mentioned said if not for the unorganised behaviour of the youths, it was earlier agreed that the warehouses would be opened for them to inspect "and know that the FCTA has nothing to hide".

JUST IN: Unknown persons are attempting to burgle the Arts N Culture Centre, Garki Area 10 in Abuja, where COVID19 palliatives were allegedly stored during the pandemic.

Gunshots and tear gas are being used to disperse the crowd at the moment. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/xnj9UamLba

- Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 24, 2020

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.