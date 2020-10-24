Zimbabwe: Man Stabs, Injures Neighbour Over U.S.$100 Debt

Mutare — A Mutare man has been admitted in hospital after he sustained serious injuries recently when he was stabbed by a neighbour over a US$100 debt.

Police have confirmed the incident, saying the matter was under investigations.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said on the day in question, Prince Chirengwa (31) was parking a car outside his house's gate when he was approached by the suspect Munyaradzi Mukurure.

Mukurure reportedly asked for his money but the two had a misunderstanding which led to a verbal altercation.

"It is reported the two are neighbours and Chirengwa was parking his car near his gate when he was confronted by Mukurure who wanted his $100. The two had a misunderstanding," said the police spokesperson.

During the altercation, Chirengwa dragged Mukuruke who managed to escape but came back later armed with a brick.

He reportedly threw it at Chirengwa vehicle but he missed it.

Mukuruke went for a while and later came back armed with a knife which he used to stab Chirengwa.

Chirengwa sustained deep cuts on the chest, right cheek and upper abdomen.

After the fracas, Mukuruke proceeded to Mutare Central where he made a report alleging that he had been assaulted by Chirengwa.

Police rushed to the scene and discovered that it was Chirengwa instead who had been seriously injured. He was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where he was admitted.

Mukurure was arrested and the knife was recovered on the scene.

"As police, we urge members of the public not to resort to violence as a means to solve their differences. Instead, people should solve their differences amicably or engage a mediator," said Kakohwa.