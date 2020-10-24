Nigeria: Angry Youth Invade Ex-House of Reps Deputy Speaker's Office

24 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

There is violence in Osun State as angry youth on Saturday morning attacked the Iwo Local Government Secretariat.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the youth are currently looting valuables in the office.

This newspaper saw pictures and videos of perpetrators carting away items and properties belonging to the local government.

Three witnesses who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said parts of the secretariat building have been set ablaze while the youth are currently moving to Iwo East LCDA.

Some hoodlums are said to be moving towards the house of Adelere Oriolowo, a senator representing the Osun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Mr Oriolowo's aide, Adam Adedimeji, could not confirm the development when contacted by our correspondent.

Meanwhile, an associate of the Senator who pleaded anonymity, said efforts were going on to rescue Mr Oriolowo's building from damage.

In the same vein, hundreds of youth have invaded the office of the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that they came on motorcycles, with many of them armed with machetes and axes of different sizes.

This is coming a day after some youths looted COVID-19 warehouse in Ilesha and Ede.

Details soon...

