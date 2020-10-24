Kenya: Police Officer Wife's Arrested After Husband's Mysterious Death

Police in Nyahururu town are investigating the death of a police officer whose lifeless body was found inside his house in Nyahururu town, Laikipia County.

Police Constable David Murai, who was attached to the Nyahururu Police Station, traffic department was found dead inside his rented house at Garden Estate on the outskirts of Nyahururu town on Friday morning.

According to Nyahururu Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC), Geoffrey Mayek, the officer's body was found by the bedside with a strap tied around his neck.

"A blue lanyard, that we suspected was removed from his uniform, was tightly tied around his neck with the other end tied on the bed's wooden stand," said Mr Mayek.

The police boss said detectives are holding the deceased's wife, Selina Wambui Wangui, who reported the incident claiming her husband had committed suicide in their house.

She however failed to give a credible account of what transpired.

Suicide

"The wife of the deceased who lives with him and was present on that night called officers at the station informing them that her husband had committed suicide.

"She has since been arrested in connection with the incident as she could not give a satisfactory account of what transpired," the police boss said.

According to neighbours the deceased officer and Ms Wangui, who is his second wife, have had a troubled marriage.

"The two have children with their last born child being just a month old. Bu they've been quarreling frequently," a neighbour told the Nation.

The body is lying at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.