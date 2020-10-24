Nigeria: USAID Provides U.S.$136.5 Million to Fight HIV/Aids in Nigeria

Abuja — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional development assistance of $136.5 million, which is about N52 billion to support Nigeria under a bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) with the United States signed in 2015.

The additional funding was aimed at boosting activities to combat trafficking in persons, mitigate conflict, peace, and counter violent extremism, as well as control and prevention of HIV/AIDS.

The US Mission in Abuja disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

It read: "USAID recently announced additional development assistance of $136.5 million (NGN 52 billion) to continue its support to Nigeria under a bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) with the United States signed in 2015.

"With this most recent notification to the government of the incremental funding increase, USAID has provided Nigeria $1.94 billion (N743 billion) in assistance under the seven-year DOAG.

"Most of the assistance, nearly $133.5 million, will go to HIV/AIDS control under several new and existing awards that focus on prevention and treatment in some of the most vulnerable areas of the country.

"Another $3 million boosts activities to combat trafficking in persons, mitigate conflict, peace, and counter violent extremism, and $219,566 will expand USAID's efforts to increase access to potable water and reduce water borne diseases in Nigeria."

The USAID Mission Director, Dr. Anne Patterson, was quoted to have said that Nigeria as the most populous country in Africa with the largest economy, has tremendous potential and influence over the future of the continent.

According to Patterson, With this additional funding, the United States continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting development programs that will benefit the Nigerian people.

The United States is responsible for 80 per cent of the AIDS treatment provided in Nigeria. About 1.9 million Nigerians are living with HIV/AIDS, according to the U.S. supported Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) of 2018.

Patterson added that in 2020, USAID tested 2.4 million Nigerians for HIV, and placed 89 per cent of the 119,000 who tested positive on antiretroviral therapy, bringing the total number of Nigerians on USAID-supported HIV/AIDS treatment to 377,500.

Other activities provide care and support for more than 600,000 children and family members orphaned or otherwise impacted by the virus. Through the President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) initiative, over 5.4 million Nigerians have been tested for HIV and one million put on therapy.

"For the first time in modern history, we have the opportunity to control HIV without a vaccine. In partnership with government, civil society, the private sector, and communities, we can help Nigeria overcome this disease."