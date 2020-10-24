Namibia: Actors Scoop Up Cash Prizes At Monologue Competition

24 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

Three actors took home cash prizes for the best monologues in the Nam Acting monologue competition in Windhoek on Thursday.

The first prize was N$3 000, second prize N$1 500 and the third prize consisted of N$1 000.

The event was hosted by Nam Acting and was sponsored by the National Arts Council of Namibia as part of its Covid-19 Arts and Culture Relief Fund.

Some 20 contestants from Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Rehoboth took part.

Cecilijah King won, Enthony Titus came second and Hendrina Hailwa third.

Judges included Michael Pulse, writer and industry expert, as well as Ndakalako Shilongo, film and theatre writer, director and producer.

Nam Acting was founded in 2014 by Selima Henock and Abraham Pieters with the main purpose of equipping actors with excellence.

Henock says: "After aspiring actors go through a workshop, they become members of Nam Acting whereby we add them on our WhatsApp group and constantly share information and opportunities in the industry.

"So far we have engaged close to 100 aspiring actors, with most getting opportunities in the industry through Nam Acting."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.