Ethiopia: Ministry Starts Mentoring Future Women Leaders

24 October 2020
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Mihret Moges

The Ministry of Women, Children and Youth (MOWCY) is implementing a takeover mentorship program for adolescent girls as part of this Year's International Day of the Girl 2020 celebration under the theme: 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow.'

According to the Ministry, the program will help adolescent girls acquire knowledge from the experiences of Ethiopia's women leaders and empower themselves to be leaders of the future.

During the mentoring program, the adolescent girls take on a leadership role in a political, economic, social, media, entertainment space and play the role of women government officials. They also engage in the daily routine activities of women leaders for one day or at least an hour.

Likewise, women government officials take the responsibility of mentoring adolescent girls working in their organization. Accordingly, Minister of Women, Children and Youth, Filson Abdulahi has taken the first initiative to mentor.

The Ministry noted that the program is expected to be taken up by other women officials within the next weeks.

International Day of The Girl exists to recognize girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face all over the world. It is also meant to promote the empowerment of young girls everywhere, while also advocating for the attainment of their basic human rights like education and physical independence.

