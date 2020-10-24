Nigeria: Jailbreak - Edo Govt Extends Ultimatum to Fleeing Prisoners By One Week

23 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Adjusts curfew time to span between 6 pm and 6 am daily

Following the positive response by fleeing inmates to the call for their return after jailbreaks at two Federal correctional facilities in Benin City, the Edo State Government has extended the ultimatum issued to the prisoners by one week, till Friday, October 30, 2020.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said this was the outcome of a Security Meeting held between Governor Godwin Obaseki and heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House in Benin City, the state capital, on Friday, October 23, 2020.

He said the extension of the ultimatum is as a result of the positive response from the prisoners, as a good number of them have since returned to the two correctional facilities. He added that the new window is to allow for more prisoners to return to the centres willingly.

Osagie also noted that with the improving security situation in the state, the governor has reviewed the curfew time to span between 6 pm and 6 am daily, starting from Saturday, October 24, 2020.

"The governor has reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 6 pm to 6 am daily, as against 4 pm to 6 am. The adjustment will take effect from Saturday, October 24, 2020. The security situation in the state is seen to be improving and we appreciate Edo people for adhering to government's directives."

He reiterated the government's commitment to the security of lives and property and resolve to continue to work with security agencies to ensure peace and normalcy is fully restored in the state.

Those in attendance at the meeting include the State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe; heads of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigerian Airforce, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Department of State Services (DSS), among others.

