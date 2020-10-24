Africa: Two UN and African Union Officials to Visit Sudan

24 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the Commissioner of the African Union for Peace and Security, Smaїl Chergui, will visit Sudan during the period October 24-26, 2020, indicated a statement of the United Nations.

The joint visit aims to strengthen the important partnership between the United Nations and the African Union, and will focus on the joint operation of the African Union and the United Nations in Darfur (UNAMID) and its gradual reduction.

Lacroix and Chergui will meet in Sudan with several officials, including the President of the Sovereignty Council and the Prime Minister, to discuss the general situation in Darfur and the implementation of UNAMID mandate, especially the issues relating to the gradual reduction of UNAMID, besides participating in the 28th meeting of the trilateral coordination mechanism on UNAMID on 25 October.

Lacroix and Chergui will travel to El-Fasher, Darfur region, to meet with local government representatives and to hold a video conference with the UNAMID staff to thank them for their work in protecting the civilians, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and in support to the recently signed Juba peace agreement.

