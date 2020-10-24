Sudan: Removing Sudan From Terrorism List Is Step to Ease Debt Burden - IMF

Pixabay
Flag of Sudan.
24 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated on Friday that the US government's plans to lift Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism would remove one of the obstacles facing the heavily indebted country in its quest to ease the debt burden.

The Head of the IMF mission in Sudan, Carol Baker, said that the IMF is encouraged by the US administration's official notification to the Congress on its intention to remove Sudan from the terrorism list, explaining that the removal of Sudan from the list takes away one of the obstacles that prevent alleviating the debt burdens of the heavily indebted poor countries.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank launched the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative in 1996 to ensure that no poor country faces a debt burden that it cannot manage, but the process is a long one and will require major reforms from Sudan.

The International Monetary Fund approved last month plans to monitor a 12-month economic reform program that is being implemented by Sudan's new transitional government as it seeks to gain international confidence and to move towards eventual debt relief.

The high external debts and arrears for a long time are still limiting its access to external loans, including those from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The total of Sudan's external debt amounts to 60 billion dollars, as the country is in urgent need for financial help to reform its economy.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
New Covid-19 Rapid Tests a Game Changer for Africa
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.