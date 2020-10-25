Nigeria: Looters Break Into Govt Store in Yola, Cart Away Food Items

25 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Iro Dan Fulani

In a video, many looters could be seen and heard calling on others to rush to the scene in order to get their share.

Just like in many other states, hoodlums have broken into government food storage facilities to loot food items in Yola, Adamawa State.

On Sunday, many looters broke into a food storage facility located at Kwanarwaya, near Sangere, along Numan road and stole food items.

Later, another video surfaced in which hundreds of people were seen stealing food items from the store, including rice, noodles and other assorted food items.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, said he and a police team are on their way to the scene of the incident.

"We have heard that hundreds of people have gathered and are looting foodstuff at a storage facility in Kwanarwaya.

"We have mobilised policemen and are on our way to the scene in order to restore peace and order in the area.

"I will get back to you after we are through with the operation," Mr Nguroje said.

Nigeria is currently witnessing an upsurge of attacks on government food storage facilities and carting away of foodstuff. States were similar attacks on storage facilities have occured include Lagos, Osun, Kwara and Plateau.

The development started in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, that was hijacked by hoodlums after a government crackdown.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on Saturday issued a stern warning against looters of public property, saying that the police will henceforth not condone such acts of breach, promising a clampdown on perpetrators.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

