Somalia: Military Court Sentences Eleven People for Prison Break

25 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A military court in Mogadishu has sentenced eleven men to death and life imprisonment sentences after they were found guilty of a prison break attempt in the central prison in Mogadishu.

The convicted men include Mubarak Ibrahim Idle, who was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing two and escaped from the prison.

The court also sentenced some of the custodial corps who were guarding the prison at the time of the attack.

1 Idle Ibrahim Mubarak who was absent during the sentenced was handed death penalty by firing squad.

2-Abdullahi Moalim Hussein, Mohamed Dahir Mohamed, Abdi Jire Yusuf were sentenced to 5 years in prison each and expelled from the prison guards.

5-Ali Barre Ali Mohamed, a prisoner, was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

6- Mohamud Nur Isaq (Forex) was sentenced to 5 years in military prison.

7-Mohamed Nur Madey, Mohamed Mohamud Matan, Omar Hassan Abtidon and Isaq Gedi Ibrahim, both members of the prison guards, were sentenced to six months in prison each, while Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, a member of the prison guard, was acquitted.

On August this year, 11 people, including security forces and Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab fighters, were killed, while several others wounded in a gun battle inside the central prison in the capital Mogadishu.

The fighting between security forces and Al-Shabaab militants began after al-Shabaab inmates secretly received weapons.

