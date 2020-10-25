Somalia: Authorities in Puntland Seize Boat Carrying Illegal Weapons

Puntland security forces announced they captured boats carrying weapons in a naval operation carried out on early Sunday.

Puntland security forces (PSF) said the aim of the operation was to counter groups seeking to illegally smuggle weapons from the coasts.

"The PSF has conducted a naval operation off the coasts of Lasqoray, Eelayo and Adado to prevent groups from attempting to smuggle weapons into those coasts and the PSF has received information,"

"The police are investigating where the shipment came from... and who owned it, and we will issue a statement at a later date,"

In the past, Puntland security forces have said they captured similar boats coming from Yemen that were carrying heavy weapons destined for the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab rebels.