Nigeria: Kaduna Curfew - Police Will Deal With Persons Disturbing Peace - CP

25 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Mr Umar Muri, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Police Command, says the command will deal decisively with any person or group disturbing the peace in the state.

Muri gave the warning in a statement issued by the Command's spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jaleh in Kaduna on Sunday.

He ordered the immediate enforcement of the 24-hour curfew and warned violators to desist.

"The police and other security agencies will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons, found in the act of disturbing the peace enjoyed by the good people of the state," Muri said.

According to him, Kaduna State Government has, on Oct. 24, extended the 24-hour curfew that was earlier imposed on parts of Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs, to all 23 LGAs of the state.

Muri said that the measure became necessary to safeguard communities, protect lives and properties, and repress the activities of miscreants.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.