South Africa: Safa President Urges More Sponsors for Women Football

Dr Jordaan and SAFA CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe visited the South African Senior Women's National team as well as the Under 17 Women's team at the SAFA National Technical Centre, south of Johannesburg where selection camps for both teams are currently underway in preparation for the 2020 COSAFA Women's Cup that will run concurrently from 3-14 November 2020.

Dr Jordaan said women's football should receive special focus and support from all South Africans especially sponsors.

The SAFA President said he was aware of the concerns regarding inequality in remuneration between women's football as compared to their male counterparts.

"Women's football is growing massively and it is coming with more opportunities for women as we have witnessed more and more of our players going abroad and soon we will witness Mamelodi Sundowns ladies team partake in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League. That shows that the women's game deserves better. However, we can't give what we don't have, we need more sponsors to assist Sasol who have to stretch out support to both the Sasol League and the National team," he said.

"We believe in this team (Banyana Banyana) and we are proud of what they have achieved. The COSAFA Cup tournament will yet again be good preparation for the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers because if you can conquer your region, you can conquer Africa."

Since the coronavirus outbreak, there were concerns that women's football would take the back seat but Dr Jordaan assured Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis, Under-17 coach Simphiwe Dludlu and all the players in the selection camp that women's football remains SAFA's priority.

Banyana Banyana will depart for Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 to begin their pre-tournament camp for the 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship to be staged from the 3-14 November 2020. Bantwana will then follow on 31 October 2020.